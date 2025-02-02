13 families denied water, power connection for 10 ten years in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district

DINDIGUL: Around 13 families from Sitharevu Village in Athoor Taluk from Dindigul district claimed they did not have water or power connections in the last 10 years. They claimed that they were not allowed entry through a common pathway.

Speaking to TNIE, C Ravi (65) of Sitharevu said, "There are more than 20 families in Vadakku Street, where we bought around two to four cents of land, 13 years back. After construction of the houses, landowners (who are brothers of the seller), who earlier allowed access to the common pathway, refused."

"Since the plots are in our name, we claimed ownership under legal terms. Later, when we applied for water and power connections, landowners did not allow water connection or laying electric poles through the pathway," he added.

A local panchayat official said, "Families from Vadakku Street bought land from a private individual in 2009 and they remain unapproved for last several years. Since they needed power connection and water supply, we regularised it and issued receipts for land tax under humanitarian consideration. However, landowners claimed ownership of the land and claimed there was no pathway under legal terms and refused to give access."

"The plot measured one acre and is located at the centre, two other plots were owned by brothers of the seller of the current plot. There is a distance of 14 m from the main road, where there is a small water stream. The site is surrounded by many farmlands, and a residential settlement, which is far away. Hence, electric poles or water pipelines cannot be installed," he added.

A top revenue official from the district administration said, "We received a petition at the Sithervu Panchayat Grama Sabha Meet, following which VAO Govindarajan visited the site and it was found that the 13 families did not have power or water connections for last 10 years. The VAO will summon owners of the land for installing electric poles 50 feet from the site. The issue will be resolved within a week."