20-year-old woman sustains 70% burn injuries in LPG cylinder explosion TN's Dharmapuri district

DHARMAPURI: A 20-year-old woman sustained 70% burn injuries after the LPG cylinder in her house exploded on Saturday early hours. The house also collapsed.

The injured has been identified as S Kalaiarasi, a third-year graduation student of Dharmapuri Arts College.

Police said, “Mottupatti village residents were alarmed by the sound of an explosion, and during the investigation, they found that the explosion came from the residence of M Ravi, a mason working in Bengaluru. However, the house was occupied by his daughter Kalaiarasi. They immediately informed the police and fire department officials who rushed to the spot and shifted Kalaiarasi to Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital for treatment.”

Police added, “During the investigation, it was revealed that Ravi, his wife Malar, and their younger son were working in Bengaluru, Kalaiarasi was living alone in Dharmapuri due to her education. On Friday night after dinner, the LPG cylinder leaked and exploded. However, we are yet to ascertain the cause, and forensic evidence has been collected.”

“At the time of explosion Kalaiarasi was close to the cylinder, which led to her sustaining 70% burn injuries,” police further said.