Madras HC directs Pudukkottai administration to consider PIL on illegal quarrying

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Pudukkottai district administration to consider a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by a man seeking action against illegal quarrying in a village in the district.

A division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and AD Maria Clete was hearing a petition filed by one C Ezhilarasu seeking direction to take action against the illegal quarrying operations carried out by one Subbu in Kunnathupatty village of Thirumayam taluk in Pudukkottai district, based on his representation in June 2023.

Observing that there has been a considerable lapse of time since the filing of the earlier representation, the court granted the petitioner the liberty to file a fresh representation to the concerned respondent, ventilating his grievances, as expeditiously as possible.

On receipt of such a representation, the concerned respondent is directed to consider the same, on its own merits and pass appropriate orders in accordance with law, after giving due opportunity to the petitioner and the private respondents, as well as to any other person, who may be interested in the subject matter, within a period of three months, the court added.