TN doctors oppose proposed walk-in interviews for specialist recruitment; calling for exam-based process

MADURAI: Alleging that direct interview processes lack structured evaluation of candidates' knowledge and expertise, government doctors raised objection against the proposed walk-in interview method for the recruitment of specialist doctors in the Tamil Nadu Medical Services (TNMS).

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors Association (TNRDA) General Secretary Dr M Keerthi Varman urged the state government and Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) to reconsider the proposed walk-in interview method.

"While we appreciate the government's commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and addressing workforce shortages, we believe that an exam-based recruitment process is the most just, transparent and efficient method to ensure high-quality specialist appointments. Since, the direct interview process lacks a structured evaluation of candidates' knowledge and expertise, leading to potential bias," she said.

Varman further said, "Selection without an objective examination may result in non-uniform standards across different specialties. Moreover, it can cause long-term impacts on healthcare quality in Tamil Nadu, a state which has always been leading in medical education and healthcare excellence. Ensuring merit-based recruitment will maintain this standard. We requested a structured, transparent recruitment process involving written exams followed by interviews based on merit rankings."

When contacted, an official from the health department said, "We have already received several objections from social activists, public and government doctors. Hence, we have conveyed the issue to higher officials, and top executives along with the Director of Medical Education (DME) will hold a special meeting on the issue and appropriate action will be taken."