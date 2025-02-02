TN to face power crunch amid summer as North Chennai plant works yet to be completed

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand projected to cross 22,000 MW, about 10% increase from last year, the state will require all of its thermal power plants to operate close to full capacity to bridge the demand without power cuts. However, the state’s first 800MW North Chennai Super Critical Thermal Power Station (NCTPS-Stage III), which was inaugurated last March, is unlikely to be of any use since many infrastructure related works are yet to be completed.

According to top official sources in the Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL), the power plant will not be ready to supply power during the upcoming summer. The Southern Regional Power Committee has predicted the state’s peak power demand to be 22,150 MW this year.

“Despite the plant being inaugurated, few technical works remain unfinished. Hence, we are unable to run the plant commercially. We have generated less than 1,000 million units using imported coal or oil as fuel since the plant was inaugurated,” a senior TNPGCL official told TNIE.

Another official added that wagon-loading facilities and fly ash ponds at the new power plant are essential for it to run at full capacity. “For these, the utility had submitted a detailed project report seeking Rs 50 crore. But, the funds are yet to be allotted. In addition, BHEL is yet to hand over the power plant to the power utility as it has not reached its full generation capacity.”

Sources said technical issues have resulted in failed attempts by BHEL to run the plant at full capacity (800 MW). Adding to the hurdles, the power plant is designed to run on ‘imported’ coal, which has also contributed to the delay as arrangements are yet to be put in place for regular supply.

The thermal plant was first announced by late chief minister M Karunanidhi in 2010 and the work commenced soon after AIADMK came to power in 2011. After years of delay, then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the boiler operation at the plant in February 2021. Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the power generation in March last year.