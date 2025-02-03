50-year-old farmer electrocuted on transformer at Tamil Nadu's Uthangarai

KRISHNAGIRI: A 50-year-old man was found electrocuted on a transformer at Kedakaanur village near Uthangarai on Sunday morning. The victim was identified as R Sethu, a farmer.

According to the statement given by his wife Kamatchi (40) to police, their borewell motor stopped functioning all of a sudden. Sethu climbed on the transformer to draw a connection to the motor from it.

Police said Sethu may have died on Saturday night. The body was sent to Uthangarai government hospital for autopsy.

Tirupathur South region assistant director of TNEB, VM Raja, lodged a complaint with Singarapettai police stating that Sethu had climbed the transformer without permission.

Sethu’s relatives staged a protest seeking solatium for the family. They said the transformer has not been functioning properly in the past few months and their complaints was not addressed by Tangedco.

When contacted, TNEB officials said a new transformer will be installed soon and alternative arrangements have been made to ensure power supply till then. They added that Sethu did not climb on the transformer to repair it.