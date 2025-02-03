963 km of new four-lane NH roads to make long drives a breeze in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Road transportation in Tamil Nadu is set to improve significantly with 963-km of four-lane roads being added to the highway network over the next two years. Consequently, the number of toll plazas on national highways is expected to rise from 72 to 90 in the near future. These projects are being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of approximately Rs 20,000 crore.

Upon completion, the length of four-lane national highways in the state will expand from 2,735 km to 3,698 km. The total NH network in TN spans 6,805 km, including 1,282 km of two-lane roads, 2,383 km of two-lane roads with paved shoulders, 384 km of six-lane roads and 21 km of eight-lane roads.

Documents submitted in Parliament showed NHAI collected Rs 26,000 crore in toll revenue from TN’s national highways between 2014 and 2024.

Of the eight road projects underway, six four-laning projects spanning 767 km have reached 50-70% completion. The remaining work is expected to be finished within a year.

767 km of ongoing NH projects in state 60% complete, to be operational within 12-15 months

These projects include the Mamallapuram-Puducherry East Coast Road (106 km), Dindigul-Pollachi (131.9 km), Nagapattinam-Thanjavur NH (65 km), Villupuram-Nagapattinam (125 km), Vikravandi-Thanjavur (163 km), Gudipala to Sriperumbudur (Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway) (106 km). Additionally, the Dindigul-Theni-Kumuli (135 km) and Neraluru-Thorapalli Agraharam-Jittandahalli (60 km) roads have achieved 20-30% completion.