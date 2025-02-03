Anna University rape case: SIT 'harassment' of journalists over 'revealing survivor's identity' widely condemned

Journalists are being allegedly harassed by the all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the Anna University sexual harassment case.

A student of Anna University was sexually assaulted inside the campus on the night of December 23, 2024. A person identified as Gnanasekharan, who runs a roadside eatery, was arrested by the police in connection with the case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted following the orders of the Madras High Court to probe the case. The police has already come under fire for revealing the identity of the rape survivor, following what they claim as a 'technical glitch.'

Although, itself to blame for revealing the survivor's identity, the police has been training its guns on the journalists.

On Monday, the SIT summoned 15 media persons for questioning. Already, 14 mobile phones of journalists have been seized, a senior journalist said.

The media and the opposition parties have condemned the harassment of journalists in connection with alleged leakage of information relating to the survivor.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday claimed, according to The Hindu, that it was the State government's mistake that the FIR in the sexual assault case got leaked.

"What is the necessity in seizing the mobile phones of journalists?," he questioned.

He demanded that the investigation into the case be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). "Only a proper investigation by the CBI, without any intervention by the State government, could ensure justice for the affected woman," he added.

AMMK founder TTV Dinakaran also criticised the State government and the SIT over the seizure of mobile phones of journalists in connection with the leakage of survivor's identity.

On Saturday, members of the Chennai Press Club (CPC) along with senior journalists, held a protest in Chennai accusing the SIT of "intimidating" reporters covering the Anna University rape, by unlawfully seizing their personal mobile phones.

The Editors Guild of India has also expressed concern over reports that Chennai police has seized electronic devices of several journalists, as part of investigation into a sexual assault of a student at the Anna University campus in Chennai.

A press statement issued by the EGi said that as per reports, the First Information Report (FIR) was available on a government website, and some journalists had downloaded the report in pursuit of professional work.