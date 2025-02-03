As electioneering nears end, NTK, TPDK members clash

ERODE: On the penultimate day of Erode East bypoll campaign, functionaries of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) got into a scuffle on Sunday.

When NTK candidate M K Seethalakshmi and party cadre were seeking support near the PS Park area CSI church, TPDK members protested against NTK chief Seeman for ‘insulting’ Periyar. This led to a scuffle between the two sides. Police intervened and brought the situation under control.

Bsed on a complaint filed by a flying squad officer, Erode town police registered a case under Sections 191 (2), 174, and 132 of BNSS against Seethalakshmi and 50 others for holding a campaigning in the PS Park area without proper permission.

Meanwhile, District Election Officer Raja Gopal Sunkara said in a release, “All election campaigns should be wrapped up by 6 pm Monday. Campaign should not be conducted through any means of communication like television, cinema, text messages, etc.

Cadres from other districts should leave the constituency within the given time. The administration should ensure that there are no outsiders in marriage halls, community halls, private lodgings and guest houses. Vehicle permits already issued to candidates for campaigning will also expire at 6 pm on Monday.”

AIADMK, BJP in proxy battle with DMK: CM

Chennai: CM MK Stalin, in a letter to party cadre, said the AIADMK and the BJP are unable to directly fight with the DMK and have opted to boycott the bypoll to Erode East by making baseless allegations. He alleged that they have engaged a few fringe elements to wage a proxy battle.

Stalin expressed optimism that voters of Erode East will deliver a resounding victory to the DMK. He further described the by-election victory as a precursor to the DMK’s larger goal of securing 200 seats in the 2026. “Let this election result serve as a testament to people’s trust in good governance, in the land of Periyar,” he said.