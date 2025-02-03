CMRL allocates Rs 154 crore to acquire land in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The CMRL has allocated Rs 154 crore to Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to acquire land on Sathy Road for the second corridor of the proposed metro rail project. A sum of Rs 2 crore has been released to CCMC to start land identification survey, sources said. The CCMC will set up a dedicated office for CMRL in Coimbatore to execute the project.

CMRL would acquire around 24 metres of land on Sathy Road for a distance of 1.2 km from the Textool bridge to Surya Hospital.

As TNIE reported earlier, the CCMC Commissioner and the Coimbatore MP visited the CMRL MD Siddique in Chennai on Monday last and explained to him about the work that needs to be taken up on Sathy Road in view of the road widening project that is set to be carried out by the NH wing of the State Highways Department. Subsequently, CMRL officials conducted an inspection on Wednesday.