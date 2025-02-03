Consumer forum orders theatre to pay Rs 25K compensation for poor hygiene in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: The Madurai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission recently directed a theatre at KK Nagar in Madurai to pay Rs 25,000 compensation Rs 5,000 each plus Rs 10,000 litigation cost — to three advocates, after they complained that the theatre management failed to maintain proper hygiene at the theatre when they visited it for a 2.30 pm show on January 17 last year.

According to the complainants NV Thangadurai, G Aravinthsamy and B Mahendrarajan, they could not watch the movie peacefully due to mosquito bites and bad odour that emanated from the seats. Upon inspecting with their phone flashlights, they found piles of garbage left under the seats. Despite complaining, the staff did not clean the mess, and we had to leave the theatre before the movie ended, the complainants told the commission and sought compensation from the theatre management.

When the commission, headed by its president M Piravi Perumal and member P Shanmugapriya, heard the complaint, the theatre management denied the allegations but made contradictory statements. Following this, the commission concluded that the theatre management is guilty of gross negligence and deficiency in service and passed the above order.

