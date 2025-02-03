Hosur Forest Department opens wildlife info centre in government school

KRISHNAGIRI: The Hosur forest department set up an innovation and incubation centre at Denkanikottai Government Boys Higher Secondary School on Saturday for four-horned antelope and smooth-coated otters.

Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar, Hosur forest division wildlife warden told TNIE, “The centre was set up to give awareness to students and surrounding villagers. It acts as an information centre about these two species with support of the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation and Tamil Nadu Innovation and Initiatives, funded by the State Planning Commission for around Rs 25 lakh. The centre has life-size models of four-horned Antelope and smooth-coated Otters to attract the students and the rooms was also painted with a forest theme and awareness was given to conserving these animals, which are rare species found along the banks of river Cauvery and are protected under Wildlife Protection Act.”

He added, “Across the state, such centres were set up at eight places with animal species of those concerned areas. The importance of these species will be explained and discussions on ecological education will be initiated. As Hosur is rich with Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary and Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary, students will also be made aware of their surroundings.”