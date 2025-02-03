LTTE chief Prabhakaran taught me to use AK-74 rifle: NTK chief Seeman

ERODE: LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran gave me training in handling guns, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman said during a by-election campaign at Veerappanchatram in Erode on Saturday evening. He said this in response to Periyar followers who have been accusing him of uttering falsehoods about his relationship with the late leader of the proscribed organisation.

MK Seethalakshmi has been fielded as the NTK candidate in Erode East by-election and Seeman has been campaigning here since January 24. Speaking at the meeting, Seeman said, “Prabhakaran had great expertise in firearms. When I was training, I didn’t know how to shoot properly at first. Prabhakaran taught me how to handle a gun.”

He added, “He also taught me to handle the AK-74 rifle, which was only available with Russia and LTTE back then. I was the first person in India to use an AK-74 rifle.”