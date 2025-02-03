Madurai collector promulgates 163 BNSS to maintain peace ahead of 'Save Tiruparankundram' protest

MADURAI: The Madurai district collector MS Sangeetha on Monday promulgated 163 BNSS (formerly 144 CrPC) across the district, including in Madurai city limits, from Monday 6 am till Tuesday 12 pm, for two days, in wake of Hindu Munnai and its supported organisations have planned to conduct a protest before Tiruparankundram hill with theme of 'Save Tiruparankundram' on Tuesday.

Collector said the Madurai city police has denied permission for the proposed protest on Tuesday. Moreover, Hindu and Muslim organisations have been posting their opinions in the social media over ongoing issue in the hill which may create an abnormal situation in the district. Hence, the 163 BNSS has been promulgated for two days from 6 am of Feb 4 to 12 pm of Feb 5 to maintain peace and general safety. No one can organise any meetings, protests and dharna for the days.

It is noted the city police on Sunday in a press statement denied permission for the protest and urged stringent action against the protestors, by requesting public to avoid taking part in the protest. The Tiruparankundram range ACP, Gurusamy said it was requested to both Muslims and Hindus to settle the issue in court.

However, the Hindu Munnai in its X page on Monday said they will protest as per the announcement.

The police department on Monday started preventive arrest the Hindu outfit functionaries.