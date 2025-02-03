Man dies by suicide after house seized over loan in Vallanadu

THOOTHUKUDI: Residents of Vallanadu staged a road blockade on the Tirunelveli-Thoothukudi highway on Sunday, after a 42-year-old man ended his life over an unpaid loan, which led to the seizure of his house. The staff of a private finance company had allegedly seized his house on Saturday with the help of police personnel as per a court order.

The deceased has been identified as N Sankaran, a resident of Vallanadu. “He and his wife, S Pathirakali, took a loan of around Rs 10 lakh by pledging their house a few years ago. However, they could not repay the loan due to various reasons. The company then secured a court order for the seizure of Sankaran’s house.

Based on that, the company staff, with police assistance, forcefully seized the house. Sankaran and Pathirakali attempted to stop the eviction but failed. Following this, they both attempted suicide,” said sources. “Both Sankaran and his wife were taken to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital in an ambulance.

However, Sankaran allegedly died before reaching the hospital, while Pathirakali is undergoing treatment,” sources added. Alleging that the police failed to prevent the couple’s attempt to end their lives, Vallanadu residents staged a road blockade on the highway.

They also accused the police of delaying medical help.“The couple struggled for life for around 45 minutes. They could have been saved if rushed to the hospital on time,” the protesters claimed.

Revenue and police officials held talks with the protesters, who dispersed after the finance company assured compensation for the family and removed the seal on the house, sources said.

(Assistance for those with suicidal thoughts is available on TN helpline 104)