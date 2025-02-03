Minister claims AIADMK falsely accusing DMK in ECR case

CHENNAI: Minister for Law and Prisons S Regupathy on Sunday slammed opposition parties, particularly the AIADMK, for “falsely accusing the DMK” in a case where six men in cars chased women along the East Coast Road on January 25.

In a post on platform ‘X’, Regupathy said the opposition, unable to tolerate the progress of women through the DMK government’s welfare initiatives, has resorted to making false allegations. “However, time and again, their accusations have been exposed within days,” he said.

Citing a viral video of one of the suspects in the case, the minister said the suspect (Chandru) himself has admitted to having links with an AIADMK family. “The revelation dismantles the opposition’s attempt to falsely implicate the DMK by staging a politically motivated smear campaign,” he said. Taking a swipe at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, he questioned whether the latter would now apologise for “misleading the public” regarding the incident.

TNIE’s efforts to seek comments from AIADMK leaders regarding the suspect’s video and Regupathy’s remarks were unsuccessful.

According to police sources, of the four men arrested, only Chandru’s family has political ties. A senior police officer said that Chandru’s uncle is an AIADMK functionary, while his maternal grandfather was a long-term functionary and former chief minister M G Ramachandran’s car driver.