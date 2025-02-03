Off the cuff| Truecaller detective

Truecaller detective
SIT’s Anna University rape probe is raising eyebrows. Reporters grilled by the Special Investigation Team emerged puzzled. Why, they wondered, were their names linked to old employers? The truth, it seems, is stranger than fiction. Turns out, the SIT’s crack team used Truecaller to identify scribes, linking them to past organisations. A simple phone number search painted a potentially misleading picture, raising questions about the investigation’s thoroughness. Did they rely solely on a caller ID app for crucial information? This reliance on such a basic tool leaves many questioning the SIT’s methods. Nirupama Viswanathan
Statue wars, bust edition
What should have been a simple statue upgrade in Nerkundram turned into a political tug-of-war at the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) council meeting. AIADMK councillor T Sathyanathan (Ward 145) opposed replacing Dr B R Ambedkar’s 20-year-old bust, insisting he and his ward residents would take it upon themselves to provide a new statue, under Namakku Naame scheme. Cue a 10-minute showdown. DMK’s V Rajan argued Ambedkar’s statue belongs to the public, not to politicians or any single individual. Mayor R Priya backed him, stating only government-installed statues will stay. With all the drama, one wonders—if Ambedkar were here, would he call for reform or just a bigger pedestal? Praveena SA
Promises, no action
Kindergarten teachers in panchayat union middle schools are losing patience with the Aasiriyar Manasu scheme, supposedly set up to address their grievances. After meeting the scheme head, they spent money hosting a mass conference in Tiruchy on December 21, hoping to push for better salaries and half-day hours. But the education minister didn’t make it—apparently due to a technical issue with his flight from Chennai to Tiruchy. The scheme head and a top Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) officer assured swift action, but weeks later, the promised Government Order (GO) is still missing. Teachers are now wondering if the real technical snag is inside the education department itself. N Dhamotharan
When boats are docked for VVIPs
Hundreds of fishermen from Uthandi to Mahabalipuram found themselves out of work for three days, thanks to an unofficial ban. The fisheries department claimed “security reasons” owing to a VVIP wedding at Kaldan Samudhra Palace in Mahabalipuram, forcing a fishing shutdown from Thursday afternoon to Saturday. Over 10 artisanal fishing villages were left stranded, reeling from the economic hit. SV Krishna Chaitanya
Compiled by Dinesh Jefferson E