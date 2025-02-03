Off the cuff| Truecaller detective

Truecaller detective

SIT’s Anna University rape probe is raising eyebrows. Reporters grilled by the Special Investigation Team emerged puzzled. Why, they wondered, were their names linked to old employers? The truth, it seems, is stranger than fiction. Turns out, the SIT’s crack team used Truecaller to identify scribes, linking them to past organisations. A simple phone number search painted a potentially misleading picture, raising questions about the investigation’s thoroughness. Did they rely solely on a caller ID app for crucial information? This reliance on such a basic tool leaves many questioning the SIT’s methods. Nirupama Viswanathan

Statue wars, bust edition

What should have been a simple statue upgrade in Nerkundram turned into a political tug-of-war at the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) council meeting. AIADMK councillor T Sathyanathan (Ward 145) opposed replacing Dr B R Ambedkar’s 20-year-old bust, insisting he and his ward residents would take it upon themselves to provide a new statue, under Namakku Naame scheme. Cue a 10-minute showdown. DMK’s V Rajan argued Ambedkar’s statue belongs to the public, not to politicians or any single individual. Mayor R Priya backed him, stating only government-installed statues will stay. With all the drama, one wonders—if Ambedkar were here, would he call for reform or just a bigger pedestal? Praveena SA