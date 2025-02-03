Tamil Nadu: Photo of tiger in residential area goes viral, forest department says it is doctored

NILGIRIS: After the picture of a tiger crossing Manjoor road through a residential area at Edakkadu was widely shared on social media, Kundha forest range officials in Nilgiris forest division inspected the place on Sunday morning and confirmed that there was no movement of tiger in the area.

A forest department official said, “We spoke to Selvam who owns a two-wheeler workshop which was in the photo of the tiger passing through. He confirmed that he has been running the shop for the last two years and had not noticed a tiger passing. We also spoke to village heads and other, but none noticed the tiger.”

“Although there is no threat, we have cautioned people against walking close to tea shrubs and asked them to ensure cattle and pets’ safety. We have also asked them to avoid dumping waste in the open as it would attract wildlife,” the official added.

Officials have also warned those spreading fake pictures which creates unnecessary tension among people as well as the department.

“We are planning to file a complaint at the local police station,” the official further stated.