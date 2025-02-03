Tamil Nadu aims to notify 100 wetlands amid resistance

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is planning to notify 100 wetlands under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, marking a significant push for wetland conservation. Authorities have been working on preparing documentation for these waterbodies with Anna University completing brief documents for 65 wetlands, adding to the 141 already documented. This brings the total to over 200 wetlands that are ready for notification.
However, the process faces stiff resistance from various departments, with concerns about potential livelihood impacts. As a result, not even one wetland is notified. Efforts are underway to convince stakeholders that conservation will not adversely affect local communities.
On World Wetlands Day, Chief Minister MK Stalin has reiterated the state’s commitment for wetland protection. However, the process of wetland conservation is complex and requires a long-term approach. Integrated management plans (IMPs) typically take six to seven months to develop, involving multiple stakeholders such as the water resources department, rural development and panchayat raj department, and other key agencies under the supervision of collectors. These plans focus not just on maintaining water inflow and outflow but also on biodiversity conservation and sustaining local livelihoods.
To further this effort, a work order for preparing IMPs for three Ramsar sites has been issued to the Bengaluru-based Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment. So far, 14 IMPs have been completed, with 13 prepared by the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History and one by GIZ, a German development agency.
A recent Supreme Court ruling has directed the protection of approximately 30,000 additional wetlands across India, supplementing the 201,503 wetlands already safeguarded under a 2017 order. The judgment mandates that states and union territories complete demarcation and ground verification within three months, ensuring better protection for these critical ecosystems. The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, an international treaty signed in 1971, provides the framework for wetland conservation and sustainable management.
According to the Union Environment Ministry, India has 2,31,195 wetlands identified through satellite-based observation by the Space Applications Centre, yet only 92 of them have been officially notified for protection under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.
In an effort to secure funding for restoration efforts, Tamil Nadu will submit IMPs to the union environment ministry under the National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Ecosystems (NPCA).
Deepak Srivastava, member secretary of the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority, said the state aims to be the first to secure a significant portion of these funds, which are split with 60% from the central government and 40% from the state. The State Wetlands Authority, chaired by the forest minister, is expected to convene by the end of the month, after which approved IMPs will be forwarded for funding consideration.
Despite these strides, challenges persist in formally notifying wetlands. The 20 Ramsar sites in Tamil Nadu are deemed notified, meaning prohibited activities cannot take place, but the state still faces bureaucratic hurdles in formally notifying additional wetlands.
Authorities are working to convince other departments that conservation efforts will not impact livelihoods negatively, officials said.