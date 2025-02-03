Tamil Nadu aims to notify 100 wetlands amid resistance

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is planning to notify 100 wetlands under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, marking a significant push for wetland conservation. Authorities have been working on preparing documentation for these waterbodies with Anna University completing brief documents for 65 wetlands, adding to the 141 already documented. This brings the total to over 200 wetlands that are ready for notification.

However, the process faces stiff resistance from various departments, with concerns about potential livelihood impacts. As a result, not even one wetland is notified. Efforts are underway to convince stakeholders that conservation will not adversely affect local communities.

On World Wetlands Day, Chief Minister MK Stalin has reiterated the state’s commitment for wetland protection. However, the process of wetland conservation is complex and requires a long-term approach. Integrated management plans (IMPs) typically take six to seven months to develop, involving multiple stakeholders such as the water resources department, rural development and panchayat raj department, and other key agencies under the supervision of collectors. These plans focus not just on maintaining water inflow and outflow but also on biodiversity conservation and sustaining local livelihoods.

To further this effort, a work order for preparing IMPs for three Ramsar sites has been issued to the Bengaluru-based Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment. So far, 14 IMPs have been completed, with 13 prepared by the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History and one by GIZ, a German development agency.