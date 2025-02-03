Tamil Nadu: Talks on to provide medical insurance for kabaddi, football, hockey players

RAMANATHAPURAM: Discussions are under way to initiate a medical insurance scheme for kabaddi, football and hockey players across Tamil Nadu, said Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday.

Udhayanidhi was addressing mediapersons at a welfare distribution programme for kabaddi players at Keelakarai on Sunday.

During the event, he distributed sports equipment and medical insurance to 900 kabaddi players.

Ramanathapuram has brought in many kabaddi players for national and international events who bring glory to the state, the deputy CM said. In fact, the Ramnad DMK took the measures to provide insurance to kabaddi players in the district. Talks are under way to initiate a similar medical insurance scheme for kabaddi, football and hockey, across the state, Udhayanidhi added.

Later that day, Udhayanidhi inspected the proposed marine sports centre at Pirappanvalasai village in the district. He said that the construction works of the sports centre, which was proposed during the 2024-25 budget, will commence soon and be completed within one year.

“As the centre is located near the coast, the Coastal Regulation Authority had to obtain the permission of the Coastal Regulation Zone. Now that the approval has been granted, we plan to commence the works soon,” he said. The sports academy is expected to be established by January next year, Udhayanidhi added.

Sports centre by 2026

