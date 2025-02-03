Thamirabarani Waterbird Count registers 23,753 birds

TIRUNELVELI: The Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre, which conducted the 15th edition of Thamirabarani Waterbird Count (TWC) involving 200 volunteers in 68 irrigation tanks, recorded a total of 23,753 birds belonging to 71 species. Several migratory duck species, including the Northern Pintail, Bar-headed Goose, Eurasian Wigeon, and Northern Shoveler, were also documented.

Recognising the importance of monitoring the waterbird population as indicators of wetland health, the centre in collaboration with local institutions has been conducting the waterbird count since 2011.

"This citizen-led initiative takes place annually in the last week of January, coinciding with the peak migration season for birds. The 15th edition of TWC was conducted from January 24 to 26, 2025, across the irrigation tanks of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts. The census was jointly organised by the centre, Nellai Nature Club, Pearl City Nature Society, Eco Jesuits, and Tamil Nadu Science Forum.

Over 200 volunteers were divided into nine teams and surveyed 68 irrigation tanks, recording a total of 23,753 birds belonging to 71 species. The most abundant species recorded were the Cattle Egret (3,495 individuals), Little Cormorant (2,150), migratory Barn Swallow (1,511), Glossy Ibis (1,185), and migratory Whiskered Tern (967). Several migratory duck species, including Northern Pintail, Bar-headed Goose, Eurasian Wigeon, and Northern Shoveler, were also documented," said M Mathivanan, Coordinator of TWC, in a statement on Saturday.