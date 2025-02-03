Sri Lankan Navy arrests 10 Indian fishermen for IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: Sri Lankan Navy caught a boat consisting of 10 Indian fishermen hailing from the Mandabam area in Ramanathapuram for alleged violation of IMBL. The arrested fishermen have been taken to Mannar Port for further legal proceedings.

Reportedly hundreds of boats ventured into the Gulf of Mannar from Mandabam South base on Monday. While the boats were fishing near the IMBL, Some fishermen allegedly entered the Sri Lankan water. The Sri Lankan Navy patrol unit chased away a cluster of Indian fishing vessels in the Sri Lankan waters.

One boat remained in the Sri Lankan water, the Navy caught the boat and arrested its 10-member crew who were fishing near Mannar.

The boats were reportedly handed over to Fisheries officials in Mannar in Sri Lanka for further legal proceedings.