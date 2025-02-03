Sri Lankan Navy arrests 10 Indian fishermen for IMBL violation
RAMANATHAPURAM: Sri Lankan Navy caught a boat consisting of 10 Indian fishermen hailing from the Mandabam area in Ramanathapuram for alleged violation of IMBL. The arrested fishermen have been taken to Mannar Port for further legal proceedings.
Reportedly hundreds of boats ventured into the Gulf of Mannar from Mandabam South base on Monday. While the boats were fishing near the IMBL, Some fishermen allegedly entered the Sri Lankan water. The Sri Lankan Navy patrol unit chased away a cluster of Indian fishing vessels in the Sri Lankan waters.
One boat remained in the Sri Lankan water, the Navy caught the boat and arrested its 10-member crew who were fishing near Mannar.
The boats were reportedly handed over to Fisheries officials in Mannar in Sri Lanka for further legal proceedings.
Fisheries officials here stated that the boat owned by A Santhiya Sathish of Thangachimadam was apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy for IMBL violation.
Arrested 10 fishermen hail from Mandabam and Thangachimadam. Details about the fishermen were sent to higher officials for further action.
Reportedly, The Sri Lankan Navy have caught seven Indian fishing boats and arrested 62 Indian fishermen so far in 2025 for IMBL violation and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.
Fishermen association from Mandabam expressed condemnation for the arrest of Indian fishermen. They urged union govt to take immediate action to release the arrested Fishermen and retrieve all the Indian fishing boats which were confiscated by the Sri Lankan Navy.