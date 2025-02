ERODE: Campaigning for the by-election to Erode East constituency ended at 6 pm on Monday with DMK and NTK candidates covering as much areas as they could on the last day.

DMK candidate VC Chandhirakumar canvassed at 25 key locations in the 33 wards in the constituency. NTK candidate MK Seethalakshmi also covered more than 20 locations. She started from Vairapalayam and ended near the Krishna Theatre.

NTK chief coordinator Seeman campaigned with her.