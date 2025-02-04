Classroom construction resumes in CCMC school after TNIE report

COIMBATORE: After TNIE published a report on January 30 titled ‘No rooms, students attend classes in CCMC hall’, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Monday resumed classroom construction work in the primary school at Linganoor near Vadavalli.

CCMC sources said the contractor has been instructed to complete work in a month. “Small chairs have been provided so that students don’t sit on the floor in the CCMC hall,” sources added. At present, at least seven workers are engaged in construction work.

A parent, C Murugesh (name changed) welcoming the move, told TNIE that construction work had begun in June 2024, but didn’t progress. “Children have been forced to attend classes in CCMC’s community hall for the past seven months. Besides, children are at a disadvantage due to noise from open classes. Construction had been stopped for two months,” he added. He further said that classrooms should be brought to students’ use quickly.