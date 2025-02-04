Coordinated crackdown: Cops seek info on narcotic cases from Customs

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police have recently written to Chennai Customs seeking information on their investigations into the multiple seizures of drugs, especially hydroponic weed, mainly at the Chennai International Airport, sources said.

A senior official said that the state police unit wants to understand if the drugs brought by carriers from foreign countries are meant for distribution in Tamil Nadu or if the state is merely a transit point. The Customs information would be useful to track and profile the suspects, and develop strategies to curb the sale and distribution, the official added.

Another critical piece of information requested was if the Customs investigation had indicated the possibility of organised crime rackets managing transnational drug trafficking. A key pointer that the police wanted to understand was if the Customs had cases where drugs were being sent to or received from Sri Lanka, especially through TN coastal districts, sources said.