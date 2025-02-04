Dalit residents demand martyr status for 1978 Villupuram violence victims

VILLUPURAM: In a demand for justice and recognition, dalit residents of Valudareddy, GRP street and other parts of dalit residential areas in Villupuram have called upon the Tamil Nadu government to officially declare the 12 victims of the 1978 Villupuram caste violence as martyrs.

Their demand comes in the wake of the recent inauguration of a memorial for martyrs who died in police firing in 1987 Vanniyar reservation protest in the district. VCK General Secretary and Villupuram MP D Ravikumar has publicly urged the government to validate the agency of dalits in the history of this land.

The caste violence in Villupuram, which occurred on July 25, 1978, was allegedly a brutal and premeditated attack by caste Hindus on the dalit community, that killed 12 people from the Schedule Caste community who were mainly hawkers and labourers.

The people who were killed were identified as Mani Kundu, Selvaraj, Mannangatti, Veerappan, Thirumal, Kathavarayan, Ramasamy, Arumugam, Sakthi, Rangasamy, Sekar, and Irusammal. A memorial stone is laid at the entrance of GRP street for them.

The then Chief Minister M G Ramachandran-led state government dismissed the violence as an “anti-social act” rather than a caste-based atrocity. The District Collector of South Arcot, P S Pandian submitted a report on July 31, 1978, downplaying the massacre, and the government accepted the report.

Speaking to TNIE, professor of journalism at Madurai Kamaraj University, J Balasubramaniam said, “Even an inquiry commission, led by R Sadasivam, which later documented the systematic nature of the attacks, failed to bring justice for the victims. Findings from the Sadasivam Commission revealed that the massacre was planned in advance.”