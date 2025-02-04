Delay by TNEB, railways holds up Avinashi Road flyover work

COIMBATORE: The completion of Avinashi Road elevated expressway has been delayed as railways and Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) are yet to clear some issues holding up works. The flyover which was to be inaugurated in January 2025, is likely to be ready in April.
The special projects wing of the State Highways Department started constructing the 17.25m-wide, four-lane flyover, touted to be longest in the state, on December 3, 2020. It is 10.01 km long and starts from Uppilipalayam and ends at Goldwins. Of the total of 305 pillars, 302 have been built. The remaining pillars have to be constructed near the Nava India junction.
The highways department is unable to take up work as HT electric cables are running across the road. Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the special projects wing of the State Highways Department in Coimbatore Division said, “We’ve been waiting for months for TNEB to shift the HT cables near Nava India that’s hindering progress.
We are also waiting for the railways clearance to approve installation of a 52-metre-long iron bridge deck near Hope College junction. A team of railway officials from Arakkonam inspected the spot and given the nod.
Now experts from Railway Research Committee in Pune must conduct an inspection and give approval. The deck has been built in Hyderabad. Once officials give the nod, we will bring it here and install it using mega cranes.”
“The structure is important as we could not build a pillar over the railway over bridge near the Hope college junction. So, we decided to install an iron deck spanning 52 metres. This has been made in Hyderabad as it’s not feasible to make such a long concrete deck,” the officer explained.
“So far, over 90 per cent of the work has been finished. We hope to complete the carriageway by March and eight ramps by April. After that the Tamil Nadu government, can decide when to inaugurate it,” the officer added.
When contacted, a senior officer in the TNPDCL (Tamil Nadu Distribution Corporation Limited) alleged sabotage by the contractor as reason for the delay in shifting the HT cables and that it would be completed by the month end.