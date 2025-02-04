Farmers get 1,593 tonnes of free manure from Dindigul micro compost centres

DINDIGUL: Over 1,593 tonnes of manure was generated from micro compost centres (MCC) in Dindigul City Corporation last year (2024) and are offered for free to farmers in the district.

However, unsegregated waste is posing a serious challenge to workers in the centres who stand for hours facing high odour and use their hands to segregate the waste, an official said.

According to official records, there are 12 MCCs in Dindigul City Corporation. The domestic waste from 48 wards are processed in these centres. Last year alone these compost centres have generated more than 1,593 tonnes of manure of which the wet waste collection stands at 9,373 metric tonnes and sanitary waste at 110 metric tonnes.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from Dindigul City Corporation said, "Usually, all domestic waste (biodegradable waste) disposed in Muruga Bhavan dump yard is shifted to these centres.

Farmers can get the manure free of cost by producing their Kisan Card. Otherwise, they can produce an Aadhar card and ration card, along with a certificate from the local VAO (Village Administrative Officer).

All 12 centres have capacity to process 6-11 tonnes of wet waste a day. However, unsegregated waste is a serious challenges for workers. The workers are forced to stand for many hours in the spot, facing high odour and they use hands to segregate waste in these compost. So, we request the public to help and support by divided the waste before dumping in the waste bin"

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association (Dindigul) K Vadivel said,"The manure is highly useful for farming since they act as vital agent for organic farming. Since the manures are offered on an unlimited basis, even small farmers can regularly use them. It also supplied micronutrients. However, many farmers are not informed about the sale. We request that public announcement or awareness displays be made to inform local villages around Dindigul Town about the benefits of manure."