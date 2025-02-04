Form single welfare policy for LGBTQIA+ persons: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Expressing strong reservations over the government’s action to evolve separate policies for the welfare of trans persons and LGBQA+ communities, the Madras High Court on Monday emphasised the need for having a single ‘consolidated policy’ which can address well the ‘inherent difficulties’ faced by the transgender persons as well.

Stating that in any case trans men or trans women came under LGBTQ, Justice N Anand Venkatesh, while hearing the petitions regarding the issues faced by LGBTQIA+ community, said, “... and so, I think there must be one policy and when giving reservation and other benefits, we leave it to the government.

To have two separate policies may cause some confusion. Hence, it will be more appropriate if only a single consolidated policy is made ready, and it can, within itself, contain the reservation for transgenders and inter-sex category.”

He ordered the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department to submit the single policy as drafted by the expert and the draft of the separate policy for transgender persons in the court along with a note on the difficulties in having a single consolidated policy before February 17, so that the stakeholders can have deliberations and improve the policy.

However, the judge noted, “Ultimately, it is for you (the state) to decide what reservation you are going to give.” He added the court is not trenching upon the government’s powers to take decisions.

The judge also noted that Tamil Nadu is going to become the first state to come out with such a policy for this socially discriminated community.