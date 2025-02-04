German tourist killed in elephant attack at Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Valparai

COIMBATORE: A 77-year-old German tourist died after being attacked by a wild elephant near Tiger Valley on the Pollachi-Valparai road in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mickel Jurcen. He was riding a hired two-wheeler towards Valparai around 6 pm when he encountered the elephant. Several vehicles had stopped on the road after spotting the animal and were waiting for it to pass. However, despite warnings from other motorists, the German continued riding towards the elephant. As he approached, the elephant charged and tossed him to the side of the road.

After a brief moment, the tourist got up and walked toward the animal again, pushing him down again. Witnesses honked loudly in an attempt to drive the elephant away, but the attack had already inflicted severe injuries. Videos of the incident, recorded by bystanders, have since been widely shared.

Jurcen was initially treated at the Water Falls Estate Hospital before being transferred to Pollachi Government Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries at 8.10 pm.

"Jurcen's decision to ignore warnings and attempt to cross the road despite the elephant's presence led to the fatal encounter," said G. Venkatesh, Valparai Forest Ranger.