Heavy fog disrupts flight movement in Chennai; 12 flights diverted and over 10 delayed

CHENNAI: Twelve flights, both international and domestic, were diverted, and over ten flights were delayed at Chennai International Airport due to poor visibility caused by foggy weather. The airport initiated safeguard procedures around 6:06 am to address the situation.
Among the diverted flights were, British Airways flight (BA035) from London to Chennai, Oman Air flight (WY0251) from Muscat to Chenna, AirAsia flight (AK0011) from Kuala Lumpur to Chennai. These flights, along with several others, were rerouted to Bengaluru.
Additional flights diverted included, IndiGo flight (6E0531) from Hyderabad to Chennai (diverted to Tirupati), IndiGo flight (6E0344) from Kolkata to Chennai (diverted to Tirupati), Akasa Air flight (QP1304) from Mumbai to Chennai (diverted to Bengaluru), Air India flight (AI2561) from Bengaluru to Chennai (diverted to Bengaluru), IndiGo flight (6E1032) from Kuala Lumpur to Chennai (diverted to Bengaluru), IndiGo flight (6E1002) from Singapore to Chennai (diverted to Bengaluru), IndiGo flight (6E339) from Coimbatore to Chennai (diverted to Coimbatore), IndiGo flight (6E1412) from Abu Dhabi to Chennai (diverted to Coimbatore), IndiGo flight (6E159) from Pune to Chennai (diverted to Tirupati)
Chennai Airport sources said that the fog, resembling radiation fog, formed over the entire Chennai region due to high moisture levels and a light, variable wind pattern that persisted throughout the night on Monday.