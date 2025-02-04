Heavy fog disrupts flight movement in Chennai; 12 flights diverted and over 10 delayed

CHENNAI: Twelve flights, both international and domestic, were diverted, and over ten flights were delayed at Chennai International Airport due to poor visibility caused by foggy weather. The airport initiated safeguard procedures around 6:06 am to address the situation.

Among the diverted flights were, British Airways flight (BA035) from London to Chennai, Oman Air flight (WY0251) from Muscat to Chenna, AirAsia flight (AK0011) from Kuala Lumpur to Chennai. These flights, along with several others, were rerouted to Bengaluru.