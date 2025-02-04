Hosur airport: Centre promises help to TN Government

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s dream of setting up a new airport at Hosur has received a shot in the arm, with the central government promising to intervene in the existing concession agreement with the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL).
The existing concession agreement has barred building a new airport within 150 kilometre of aerial distance until 2033.
At the same time, of the five airports that were identified for development under the Regional Connectivity Scheme - UDAN scheme, RCS flights have already commenced operations from Salem, and the development works at Neyveli and Vellore have been completed and the licencing process is under way.
On Monday, in the Rajya Sabha, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Minister for Civil Aviation, promised that the central government would adopt a “positive” approach to the state government’s bid to set up a new airport in Hosur. He, however, said the existing concession agreement with BIAL made it “a challenging and tricky situation”.
Pointing out that TN is actively pursuing the construction of airport in Hosur, the minister said BIAL, GoI and TN have to sit together to arrive at a consensus. He stressed that his government wants to create as many airports as possible.
‘Unserved airstrips in TN available for bidding’
The minister was responding to AIADMK’s Rajya Sabha MP M Thambidurai, who highlighted that there was a need for another airport in Hosur. A new airport is needed since the Bengaluru airport was finding it difficult to cater to the increased traffic, the MP said. He also pointed out that relaxation from a similar concession agreement with GMR Airports Limited was given to set up another airport in Hyderabad.
Chief Minister M K Stalin in June 2024 announced in the state assembly that the government is planning to set up a new airport spanning over 2,000 acres of land in Hosur with a capacity to handle 30 million passengers annually.
Emphasising the need to enhance connectivity and support, numerous manufacturing and industrial units in and around Hosur, the state government said a new airport would foster a twin-city ecosystem with Bengaluru, propelling growth in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, in a written reply submitted to the Rajya Sabha, said unserved airstrips in Tamil Nadu at Arakkonam, Chettinad, Cholavaram, Sulur and Ulundurpet are available in the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) Scheme for bidding.
Replying to DMK MP Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu, he said, “the state government is still in the process of acquiring land for the Ramanathapuram airport.” At Thanjavur, he said, the construction of the civil enclave could be taken up by AAI on provision of the required Approach Road by the State Government.”
Noting that revival or upgrade of unserved and underserved airports are done on its identification through valid bid and award to Selected Airline Operator (SAO), he said Arakkonam, Chettinad, Cholavaram, Sulur and Ulundurpet are available for bidding.