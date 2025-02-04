Hosur airport: Centre promises help to TN Government

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s dream of setting up a new airport at Hosur has received a shot in the arm, with the central government promising to intervene in the existing concession agreement with the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL).

The existing concession agreement has barred building a new airport within 150 kilometre of aerial distance until 2033.

At the same time, of the five airports that were identified for development under the Regional Connectivity Scheme - UDAN scheme, RCS flights have already commenced operations from Salem, and the development works at Neyveli and Vellore have been completed and the licencing process is under way.

On Monday, in the Rajya Sabha, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Minister for Civil Aviation, promised that the central government would adopt a “positive” approach to the state government’s bid to set up a new airport in Hosur. He, however, said the existing concession agreement with BIAL made it “a challenging and tricky situation”.

Pointing out that TN is actively pursuing the construction of airport in Hosur, the minister said BIAL, GoI and TN have to sit together to arrive at a consensus. He stressed that his government wants to create as many airports as possible.