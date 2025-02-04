Jingalur residents protest after year-long water supply crisis

KRISHNAGIRI: Over 35 families of Jingalur village near Veppanahalli came to the district collectorate with empty pots demanding regular water supply for their area on Monday.

The petitioner told TNIE, “For over a year, we have not had proper water supply in our area and already approached the rural development department, but the issue was not resolved. Two years ago, the pipeline connection was disconnected to for maintenance works, but was not restored.

Therefore, people need to spend Rs 700 collectively to get a load of water brought by a tractor twice a week This is used for bathing and washing vessels. For drinking water, we source it from a nearby household and wash clothes near an open well. After approaching the Veppanahalli Block Development Office twice in the past, we received two loads of water, which was then suspended.”

She added, “While nearby villages have functional individual pipeline connections we only have pipeline connections but no water supply.”

The petitioner further pointed out that if the issue is not resolved again, they will submit a petition again to the district collector.

Krishnagiri District Revenue Officer A Sathanaikural received the petition and forwarded it to the rural development department. Veppanahalli BDO S Mohammad Sirajuddin told TNIE that he would look into the issue.