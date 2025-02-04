Madras HC urges TN govt to ensure confiscation of vehicles involved in illegal dumping of biomedical wastes

MADURAI: Taking cognisance of the fact that none of the vehicles involved in illegal transportation and dumping of biomedical wastes into Tamil Nadu have been confiscated so far despite registration of criminal cases.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), among others, to issue necessary circulars or orders to ensure confiscation of vehicles involved in the above offence.

Justice B Pugalendhi, who gave the direction, observed that mismanagement of biomedical wastes is not just an environmental issue but a serious threat to human survival. Though the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016, which prescribes a detailed procedure for disposal and management of bio-medical wastes, is very much in vogue, there are frequent transportations of medical wastes into Tamil Nadu, from the neighbouring states, particularly Kerala, he noted.

The state government, on an earlier occasion, had assured the high court that it would start invoking the Goondas Act against the violators of the aforesaid rules. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) is also continuously monitoring the issue and both the high court and the tribunal have passed a series of directions to curb the above menace but the situation continues to remain the same, the judge observed.