Parties must not transport voters to polling booth: DEO

ERODE: Candidates or political parties should not arrange vehicles for voters or transport them to the polling stations, district election officer Raja Gopal Sunkara said on Monday.
In a press release, Sunkara stated, “Candidates must set up a temporary election booths 200 metres away from the polling station. Candidates will be allowed to set up only one election booth at a location of the polling station. They must have obtained permission to set up election booths.”
“Only three vehicles will be allowed on polling day, for the use of the candidate and candidate’s principal agent, and candidate assistants,” he added.
Further, the District Election Officer said, voters who do not have a voter ID card can vote using one of the 12 types of proof approved by the Election Commission of India. People may call 1800 425 0424, 0424 2267674, 0424 2267675, 0424 2267679, 9600479643 to lodge complaints and comments.