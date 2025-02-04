Parties must not transport voters to polling booth: DEO

ERODE: Candidates or political parties should not arrange vehicles for voters or transport them to the polling stations, district election officer Raja Gopal Sunkara said on Monday.

In a press release, Sunkara stated, “Candidates must set up a temporary election booths 200 metres away from the polling station. Candidates will be allowed to set up only one election booth at a location of the polling station. They must have obtained permission to set up election booths.”