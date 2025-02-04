Probe rules out arson in fire at ADGP room; DGP Nayak says unaware of report

CHENNAI: The Office of the Director General of Police (DGP) and Head of the Police Force (HoPF) on Monday said that based on the investigation conducted so far, there was “no wilful act of arson” or “planned threat to the life” of Additional DGP Kalpana Nayak in the fire incident that gutted her chamber on July 28, 2024. At the time of the incident, she was serving as the ADGP in Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB).

The clarification was issued after it came to light on Monday that Nayak had filed a complaint on August 14, 2024, with the HoPF, suspecting foul play and sabotage in the fire incident and that she faced a threat to her life.

Speaking to TNIE on Monday, Nayak, who is now an ADGP in the Idol Wing, said the public statement issued on Monday was the first update she has received about her complaint. She highlighted that her statements were never officially recorded for the inquiry.

In her complaint, Nayak mentioned she feared a threat to her life after the fire, as she had pointed out issues in the implementation of reservation in the recruitment of various cadres by the TNUSRB, especially constables.

The TNUSRB on Monday issued a clarification saying it had admitted to the Madras High Court that it “misinterpreted” implementation of communal roster in the recruitment of 750 posts of sub inspectors of police and station officers for the Fire and Rescue Services departments when a writ petition was filed by five candidates against the final provisional selection list published on January 30, 2024.

The recruitment board said Nayak’s recommendations were “duly considered” while redoing the recruitment process, following which the final list was published on October 3, 2024. “Hence the allegations made out (by Nayak) do not stand true,” it said.