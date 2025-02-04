Rose Garden gets ready for summer festival

NILGIRIS: Ahead of tourism season, the pruning of roses commenced at Udagamandalam Government Rose Garden (GRG) on Monday.

After inaugurating the works, Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneru told reporters that around 9-10 lakh tourists visit the rose garden which was commenced to commemorate the Centenary Flower Show in the Government Botanical Gardens, Udagamandalam in May 1995 and a total of 32,000 roses in 4,201 varieties were planted and maintained by the horticulture department to attract tourists.

She added, “The district administration is conducting a rose show to entertain tourists every year during May and getting a good response. To enhance the biological diversity, we introduced 100 varieties of roses last year.”

Ahead of the second flower show, 2.5 lakh roses have been planted and regularly maintained by the workers. We are expecting a huge crowd not only from across the country but from foreign countries as well, the collector added. As the pruning works commenced on Monday, the roses will start blooming by the first week of April.