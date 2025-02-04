Roundabout work adds to traffic woes in Kurichi Pirivu

COIMBATORE: A 100-foot stretch of Aathuppalam near the intersection of Kurichi Pirivu on Pollachi Main Road frequently witnesses traffic congestion during peak hours as the road has been damaged by preliminary work being undertaken to establish a roundabout.

The area is a tri-junction, where one road leads to Podanur and another to Pollachi. The Pollachi road is a challenge for police to regulate traffic.

“In the evening hours, traffic congestion is significant on the Pollachi main road. “The congestion begins approximately 300 metres from the down ramp of the Ukkadam flyover. It gets worse at the signal in Kurichi Pirivu. The work for the construction of a roundabout further inconveniences motorists,” said K Elangovan, a private bank employee who regularly uses the road.