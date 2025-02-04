Roundabout work adds to traffic woes in Kurichi Pirivu

COIMBATORE: A 100-foot stretch of Aathuppalam near the intersection of Kurichi Pirivu on Pollachi Main Road frequently witnesses traffic congestion during peak hours as the road has been damaged by preliminary work being undertaken to establish a roundabout.
The area is a tri-junction, where one road leads to Podanur and another to Pollachi. The Pollachi road is a challenge for police to regulate traffic.
“In the evening hours, traffic congestion is significant on the Pollachi main road. “The congestion begins approximately 300 metres from the down ramp of the Ukkadam flyover. It gets worse at the signal in Kurichi Pirivu. The work for the construction of a roundabout further inconveniences motorists,” said K Elangovan, a private bank employee who regularly uses the road.
He added that traffic police personnel should be posted until the roundabout is built. Vehicles coming from Aathuppalam, Pollachi Road, and Podanur Road meet at the Kurichi Pirivu-Podanur junction. Even though the junction is equipped with an automatic traffic signal, frequent accidents have been reported at the spot.
After considering several factors, the state highways department started constructing a roundabout at the tri-junction at a cost of Rs 1.8 crore. The project also includes widening of the Podanur road.
Sources in the department said replacing the signal with a roundabout was the only option to ease traffic flow. The tender for the construction of roundabout and road expansion has been completed and the work is set to begin soon.
The deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Coimbatore city S Ashok Kumar said he would take measures to avoid traffic congestion till the roundabout is in place.