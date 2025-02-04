SC ex-panchayat chief hacked in 2011 seeks protection again

TIRUNELVELI: Thirteen-and-a-half years after P Krishnaveni was brutally hacked by men belonging to dominant communities, the Dalit ex-panchayat president is once again fearing for her safety.

In a petition given to Tirunelveli Collector Dr K P Karthikeyan on Monday, she sought police protection citing threats to her life from associates of the men convicted last October for attacking her.

Krishnaveni told TNIE that she was reliably informed that a friend of one of the convicts was planning to kill her and she had approached Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan on January 22.

“However, police has not provided me with protection,” she said.

Recalling the brutal attack in June 2011, she said it had come when she, as president of Thalaiyoothu panchayat, had taken steps to construct a public toilet on poramboke land.

“Opposing the initiative, men from the dominant communities brutally attacked me with sickles while I was returning home from the panchayat office in an autorickshaw. I sustained 24 deep wounds and underwent multiple surgeries at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and Stanley Medical College Hospital,” she recalled. In October 2024, six men were convicted and sentenced to double life terms.

Krishnaveni alleged that she is now facing threats from a friend of one of the convicts and from two others who secured bail from the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court.