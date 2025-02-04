Sri Lanka court orders release of nine fishers, another gets six-month jail term

KARAIKAL: A Sri Lankan court on Monday ordered the release of nine out of 10 fishermen arrested for crossing the international maritime boundary on January 8 while sentencing the boat driver to six months of imprisonment. The released fishermen would be handed over to the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka and repatriated soon, sources said.

According to sources, a group of 10 fishers had ventured into sea in a mechanised boat named 'PS Rajiv Gandhi' from Karaikal fishing harbour on January 7. They were fishing southeast of Kodiyakarai (Point Calimere) on January 8 when the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended them.

The crew included three from Vanagiri, one from Perumalpettai and one from Vellakoil in Mayiladuthurai district; two each from Keezhakasakudimedu and Karaikalmedu in Karaikal district; and one from Samanthanpettai in Nagapattinam district. The Magistrate Court in Kayts ('Oorkavatthurai') had sentenced them to judicial custody initially till January 23 and then till February 3.