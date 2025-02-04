Teen held for attacking TNSTC bus conductor with scissor

TENKASI: The Pavoorchatram police apprehended a 17-year-old boy for allegedly attacking a TNSTC bus conductor with scissors in an inebriated state here on Sunday. The injured conductor, Madasamy (50) of Ambasamudram, sustained a cut injury near his left ear.

According to the police, the teenager, a native of Alwan Thulukkapatti near Alangulam, was working outside his village and had travelled to Tenkasi. "After missing his train, he allegedly spent his travel money on liquor and boarded a government bus en route to Tirunelveli via Pavoorchatram.

Under the influence of alcohol, he allegedly hung onto the footboard, abused the conductor, and engaged in a heated argument. The conductor forced him to get down near Pavoorchatram. Enraged, the boy waited at the Pavoorchatram bus stand, assuming that the same conductor would return on another trip, sources said.

When a TNSTC bus from Papanasam to Sankarankovil arrived at the bus stand, the boy mistook it for the same vehicle. Following which, he attacked the conductor, Madasamy, with a scissor and injured his left ear. The police apprehended the boy and lodged him at a government home after producing him before the Juvenile Justice Board," added sources.