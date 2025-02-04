Thiruparankundram issue: Prohibitory orders in Madurai

MADURAI: The city police on Monday beefed up security across the Thiruparankundram, home to both a dargah and a temple, after the Hindu Munnai decided to go ahead with its scheduled protest near Subramaniyaswamy Temple on Tuesday even though the permission for the protest was denied on Monday. The administration has also imposed prohibitory orders across the district.

A row had erupted recently over a viral photograph purportedly showing some individuals consuming non-veg at the hills.

Collector MS Sangeetha promulgated Section 163 of BNSS (formerly Sec 144 of CrPC) across the district, including in city limits, from Monday 6 am till Tuesday 12 pm. The collector said no one should organise any meeting, protests and dharna on these two days. The city police warned of action against protesters.

Thiruparankundram range ACP Gurusamy said the parties involved have been urged to settle the issue in court. However, the Hindu Munnai on Monday posted on X that they will protest as per the announcement. So, the city police has deployed heavy force, especially before the temple, the route to Sikkandar dargah, Kasi Viswanathar Temple in Thiruparankundram.

Matha Nallinakka Amaippugal (group working for religious harmony) in their petition to the collector sought the intervention of Chief Minister MK Stalin and urged to take action under UAPA and the National Security Act against those provoking people on the issue.

Advocate S Muthukumar in a petition to the collector urged to transfer the cases pertaining to bombs found at the hills in 2012 from the state police to NIA and against the persons who attempted to consume meat and sacrifice animals at the hills.