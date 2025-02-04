Thirupparankundram hill row: HC permits Hindu Munnani to stage peaceful protest

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday permitted the Hindu Munnani to conduct a peaceful protest over the Thirupparankundram hill issue at Palanganatham junction, away from the vicinity of the hillock, between 5 pm and 6 pm on Tuesday. The bench was hearing a batch of three Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitions challenging the prohibitory order and denial of permission to the Hindu Munnani to hold a protest over the issue.
A bench comprising Justices G Jayachandran and R Poornima passed the order after the police and the petitioners, following an elaborate hearing, finally arrived at a consensus, with regard to the venue and time of protest. The judges observed that the issue could have been handled in a better way. But thanks to the efforts of the Additional Advocate Generals and the State Public Prosecutor, the problem has been defused now, they added.
The judges however imposed certain conditions, which included that the protest should be conducted in a peaceful manner without disturbing the public. They also said no provocative or offensive slogans should be raised, only one megaphone should be used and the police should not be prevented from videographing the protest. In case of any untoward incidents, the three petitioners would be held responsible, they further warned and adjourned the cases to February 19 for filing of counter affidavits.
The petitions were filed by advocates P Sundaravadivel and M Murugan and KK Ramesh of the Hindu Dharma Parishad. While Sundaravadivel and Murugan challenged the collector's prohibitory order under Section 163 of BNSS (previously Section 144 CrPC) and a subsequent press statement issued by the city police preventing the public from taking part in the protest, respectively, Ramesh's petition, besides wanting a stay of the prohibitory order, sought to bring the entire Thiruparankundram hill under the control of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI).
During the hearing, the petitioners alleged that the police have detained hundreds of people who attempted to go to Thiruparankundram. Even those who purchased bus tickets to Thiruparankundram were detained, they claimed and sought direction for their release. However, the state counsels denied the allegations. They claimed that whatever action has been taken by the government was only to prevent the issue from being blown into another Babri Masjid problem. Moreover, thousands of devotees are visiting the hill temple for the Thaipoosam festival and permitting a protest there at this time would severely affect them and lead to a law and order problem, the counsels added.
However, both sides agreed to a change of time and venue, following which the court passed the above order.