Thirupparankundram hill row: HC permits Hindu Munnani to stage peaceful protest

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday permitted the Hindu Munnani to conduct a peaceful protest over the Thirupparankundram hill issue at Palanganatham junction, away from the vicinity of the hillock, between 5 pm and 6 pm on Tuesday. The bench was hearing a batch of three Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitions challenging the prohibitory order and denial of permission to the Hindu Munnani to hold a protest over the issue.

A bench comprising Justices G Jayachandran and R Poornima passed the order after the police and the petitioners, following an elaborate hearing, finally arrived at a consensus, with regard to the venue and time of protest. The judges observed that the issue could have been handled in a better way. But thanks to the efforts of the Additional Advocate Generals and the State Public Prosecutor, the problem has been defused now, they added.

The judges however imposed certain conditions, which included that the protest should be conducted in a peaceful manner without disturbing the public. They also said no provocative or offensive slogans should be raised, only one megaphone should be used and the police should not be prevented from videographing the protest. In case of any untoward incidents, the three petitioners would be held responsible, they further warned and adjourned the cases to February 19 for filing of counter affidavits.