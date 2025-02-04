TN CM Stalin, leaders pay floral tribute to Annadurai

CHENNAI: “We will strive to win in this ideological journey with the love and support of people even as trouble-seekers will run away exhausted,” Stalin said in his tribute to former chief minister and DMK founder CN Annadurai on his 56th death anniversary on Monday.

In a post on ‘X’, Stalin said, “Our vision is great and so is our journey towards it.” Stalin, along with ministers, including Udhayanidhi Stalin, and party members, gathered at the Anna statue on Anna Salai and marched towards the Anna memorial where they paid floral tributes to the leader.

Similarly, a large number of AIADMK cadre led by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also paid tributes at the memorial. Former CM O Panneerselvam, VK Sasikala and others also paid tributes.

Meanwhile, to mark the former CM’s death anniversary, the HR&CE department organised a community feast at all major temples across the state.

In Chennai, Udhayanidhi, Minister PK Sekarbabu and others participated in the common feast at Parthasarathy swamy temple, Triplicane.