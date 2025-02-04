TN gets Rs 6,626 crore for railways, marginal rise of four per cent from last year

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said Rs 6,626 crore has been allocated for 2025-26 in the Union Budget for Tamil Nadu which is a marginal 4 per cent increase compared to the allocation of Rs 6,362 crore made for 2024-25.

The allocated funds will be utilised for ongoing new line projects, doubling of tracks, station redevelopment initiatives, safety-related works, and other maintenance activities. Details of the extent of utilisation of last year’s allotted fund in the ongoing financial year would be known only later, railway sources said.

Addressing reporters via video conferencing from New Delhi, Vaishnaw said the question of low or high fund allocation for railway projects is irrelevant, as these projects are executed systematically throughout the year.

“In the past, new railway lines, services, and trains were announced in a populist manner even when there was no capacity to support them. For example, 10 years ago, it was common to allocate small sums like Rs 1,000 or Rs 1 lakh for projects, regardless of whether the project was actually implemented,” Vaishnaw said, adding that “but now, we operate systematically.

Projects are only pursued if the survey indicates they are feasible. The detailed project report (DPR) informs us whether there is enough traffic to justify the project, and this process is carried out consistently throughout the year. Then, we get approval from finance, commerce ministries and then the Cabinet approves it”.