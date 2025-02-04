Vembur farmers protest against SIPCOT project, says 'Pottu Aadu' may loss grazing ground

THOOTHUKUDI: Farmers of Vembur panchayat staged a protest urging to stop the land acquisition for a SIPCOT project. Over two-thirds of the agricultural lands in the panchayat are being acquired for industrial projects, they alleged. Vembur is located 20 km north of Ettayapuram on the Thoothukudi-Madurai National Highways.

Recently, the district administration issued notices to acquire land sprawling 2,700 acre in Vembur, Melakarandhai and Keelakarandhai village panchayats of Ettayapuram taluk and Pattithevan Patti village panchayat of Vilathikulam taluk and sought explanation before February 28.

Accordingly, over 1,700 out of the total of 2,700 acres in Vembur are under land acquisition, which has put Vembur farmers in a fix. Besides, over 700 acres are under the aegis of traders and realtors.

Over 100 farmers from Vembur staged a protest at the collectorate demanding cancellation of the land acquisition for the industrial project.

Farmer's association leader A Varadharajan protested at the collectorate campus claiming that the agriculture of the area will be affected by the SIPCOT project.