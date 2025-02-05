54-year-old man injured in suspected LPG cylinder explosion in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: A 54- year-old man was injured in a blast that is suspected to have been triggered by LPG leak in his home at Seeriyampatti near Marandahalli on Tuesday morning.

According to police, V Madhesan (54) a heavy vehicles operator, came home for Pongal. On Tuesday morning, he turned on the LPG cylinder to cook. When he tried to light he stove, the cylinder exploded due to alleged gas leak. In the impact, a side wall of his house collapsed and fire destroyed his belongings. Madhesan’s son Arun (21) had gone for work.

Fire and rescue services team from Palacode put out the fire. Madhesan was sent to Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital for treatment. Marandahalli police have registered a case.

Vehicle gutted

A goods vehicle was gutted at Oddayanur bus stop near Shoolagiri on the Krishnagiri -Bengaluru Highway on Tuesday evening. The vehicle, driven by H Jatappa (22) of Bengaluru was, heading to Shoolagiri carrying corrugated boxes . At Oddayanur, the driver was alerted by passers-by about fire in the vehicle.

He got down and alerted fire department. By the time, personnel from Hosur and Krishnagiri arrived, the vehicle was gutted in fire. Shoolagiri police registered a case.