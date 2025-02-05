Anti-poaching watchers’ salary hiked by Rs 3,125 in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: After nearly six years, the state government has increased the salary of Anti-Poaching Watchers (APWs), who are the frontline workers in conserving forests and wildlife, from Rs 12,500 to Rs 15,625.
P Senthil Kumar, principal secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, issued an order in this regard on Monday giving retrospective effect from January. Nearly 669 APWs will benefit across the state. Several APWs said the hike was less as cost of living has gone up due to rise in the prices of essential commodities and fuel.
The salary was last revised in 2019, from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,500 against the demand of Rs 15,000. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and administrative reasons, the salary has not been revised since 2021.
Speaking to TNIE, S Angu Kumar, state president of anti-poaching watchers and other field level staff association, said, “After our repeated demands, the principal chief sonservator of forests recommended to the state government to hike our salary from Rs 12,500 to Rs 19,525. However, finally the secretary issued an order hiking it to Rs 15,625. If our salary is increased to Rs 19,525, it would be more than the basic pay (Rs 16,600) of forest watchers who are in the next higher level.”
“The hike is very less considering price rise and transportation charges. Though government issues rice and dal, we have to buy vegetables and cook in camps located deep inside forests where we are posted. Most of the time, we fill petrol for two-wheelers from our pockets,” he added.
Out of 669 APWs, around 300 have completed 10 years of service and are eligible for promotion as watchers. The government should promote them before appointing watchers through direct recruitment, Angu Kumar said.