Anti-poaching watchers’ salary hiked by Rs 3,125 in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: After nearly six years, the state government has increased the salary of Anti-Poaching Watchers (APWs), who are the frontline workers in conserving forests and wildlife, from Rs 12,500 to Rs 15,625.

P Senthil Kumar, principal secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, issued an order in this regard on Monday giving retrospective effect from January. Nearly 669 APWs will benefit across the state. Several APWs said the hike was less as cost of living has gone up due to rise in the prices of essential commodities and fuel.

The salary was last revised in 2019, from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,500 against the demand of Rs 15,000. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and administrative reasons, the salary has not been revised since 2021.