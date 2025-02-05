Auto drivers Associations demanding Tamil Nadu government to increase tariff, but 'apps' collecting more fares

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Auto Drivers’ Association has been up in arms over getting a raw deal on tariff, which, according to them, is too low when compared to the “huge fare” fixed by private apps, and is demanding the government to introduce an app for uniform fare structure across the state.

The association, affiliated with CITU, had brought the matter to the notice of the state transport ministry, but in vain.

Speaking to TNIE, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar said that the government will not be able to monitor or intervene in the private auto 'apps' fare collection, and will take action only if the passengers lodge any complaints against them.

At present, the auto drivers are apparently charging the fare fixed by the government in 2013, that is, Rs 25 for the first 1.8 km, and Rs 12 for additional each km.

The association has been urging the government to raise the tariff to Rs 50 for the first 1.8 km, and Rs 20 for additional each km.

Now, as part of competition and survival, a group of autorickshaw drivers has planned to launch 'Vaigai metre' app on February 12 in Madurai district. Similar kinds of apps have already been launched in different parts of the state under various names.