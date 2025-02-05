Auto drivers Associations demanding Tamil Nadu government to increase tariff, but 'apps' collecting more fares

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Auto Drivers’ Association has been up in arms over getting a raw deal on tariff, which, according to them, is too low when compared to the “huge fare” fixed by private apps, and is demanding the government to introduce an app for uniform fare structure across the state.
The association, affiliated with CITU, had brought the matter to the notice of the state transport ministry, but in vain.
Speaking to TNIE, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar said that the government will not be able to monitor or intervene in the private auto 'apps' fare collection, and will take action only if the passengers lodge any complaints against them.
At present, the auto drivers are apparently charging the fare fixed by the government in 2013, that is, Rs 25 for the first 1.8 km, and Rs 12 for additional each km.
The association has been urging the government to raise the tariff to Rs 50 for the first 1.8 km, and Rs 20 for additional each km.
Now, as part of competition and survival, a group of autorickshaw drivers has planned to launch 'Vaigai metre' app on February 12 in Madurai district. Similar kinds of apps have already been launched in different parts of the state under various names.
Madurai Auto Drivers’ Association (affiliated with CITU) district general secretary N Kanagavel said that for the welfare of the auto drivers and passengers, the Kerala government has introduced “savari app” in the neighbouring state wherein the auto drivers are bound to collect the fare fixed by the government.
"We too have requested Tamil Nadu CM to introduce such an app for uniform fixation of fare for autorickshaws, but no decision has been taken on this front so far. Though a group of drivers has jointly introduced various apps for autorickshaw service, they all are illegal. It is not safe for passengers,” he said.
R Rajkumar, an office-bearer of 'Vaigai metre' app association, told TNIE, “We have registered an association called 'Vaigai Online Welfare Association', under which the members are already providing auto service to the passengers through a common number. Customers can call this number, and avail of this autorickshaw service on their doorstep. We are going to formally launch the 'Vaigai metre' app on February 12. People can download the app from playstore. We are charging Rs 59 for the first 1.5 km, and Rs 18 for additional each km."
Minister Sivasankar said that it seems the centre is planning to announce a national-level policy on private apps. “After the central government announces it, we will make a policy at the state level,” he added.