Cook assistants in Tamil Nadu upset over fixed pay move, seek its rollback

DINDIGUL: The state government’s move to appoint cook assistants on a consolidated pay of Rs 3,000 per month under the noon meal scheme has cooked up a storm with new recruits and employees’ associations. According to them, it won’t serve them well, and the “decision should be rolled back”.

They claimed the G.O. 95 issued on December 16, 2024, for recruiting 8,997 cook assistants under the Sathunavu Scheme is based on consolidated pay with no increment, which is “unfair and unwarranted”.

According to reliable sources, 42,697 job positions have been allocated for cooking event organisers (Sathunavu Amaipalar), currently 23,364 positions are filled; 42,996 positions have been allocated for cooks, currently 33,001 positions are filled. In the case of cook assistants, 43,006 jobs have been allocated, but 24,145 positions are vacant.

A cook assistant (44) told TNIE, “I am a widow from Vanniyar community. My income is just over Rs 6,000 per month. I work in private companies as a daily wager on weekend also. When I am struggling to make both ends meet, one can imagine what would be the condition of new recruits.”